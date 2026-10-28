Hunter logged 24 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-103 loss to the Spurs.

Hunter finally found his footing, scoring a season-high 24 points, despite another loss. Prior to Tuesday, he had scored a total of 17 points across three games to open the campaign, an indication that this could be considered an outlier. While this was an encouraging shooting performance, fantasy managers certainly shouldn't overreact just yet.