Bryant has agreed on a two-year, $5.4 million deal with the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bryant averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds across 21.4 minutes in 41 games with the Lakers last season before getting dealt to Denver prior to the trade deadline. He saw his role decreased there, as he averaged just 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds across 11.4 minutes in 18 games. The 26-year-old center will now look to get things back on track in Miami, where he will compete with Kevin Love and Cody Zeller for depth center minutes behind Bam Adebayo.