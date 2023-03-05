Bouknight finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 loss to College Park.
Bouknight was one of two starters in double figures in scoring and one of four Swarm players to surpass the double-digit point total in Saturday's loss. Bouknight has averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 18 regular-season games.
