Bouknight finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 loss to College Park.

Bouknight was one of two starters in double figures in scoring and one of four Swarm players to surpass the double-digit point total in Saturday's loss. Bouknight has averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 18 regular-season games.