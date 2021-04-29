Thomas finished Wednesday's 154-105 win over the Kings with 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and one rebound.

Thomas didn't check into the game until the Jazz were up 43 points with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter, but his ultra-efficient shooting played a key part in helping Utah establish a new single-game franchise scoring record. A career 42.7 percent shooter from distance, Thomas is a dangerous perimeter threat whenever he's on the court, but head coach Quin Snyder doesn't appear to view the 26-year-old as a rotation option in competitive games.