Seraphin was waived by the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The decision comes just hours before Seraphin's deal for the 2017-18 season would have become guaranteed, so waiving the 27-year-old will save the Pacers close to $2 million against the cap. After coming over from New York as a free agent last summer, Seraphin appeared in only 49 games, averaging 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories