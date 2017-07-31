Kevin Seraphin: Waived by Pacers
Seraphin was waived by the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The decision comes just hours before Seraphin's deal for the 2017-18 season would have become guaranteed, so waiving the 27-year-old will save the Pacers close to $2 million against the cap. After coming over from New York as a free agent last summer, Seraphin appeared in only 49 games, averaging 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.
