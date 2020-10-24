Seraphin has announced that he's retiring from professional basketball, Sportnado reports.
Seraphin was the 17th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, who last saw NBA action with the Pacers during the 2016-17 campaign. He's been overseas since with Barcelona. During the 2018-19 season, he averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes.
