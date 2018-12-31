Fox acknowledged that he was experiencing some soreness in his shoulder following Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Lakers but doesn't expect to miss any time with the injury, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "It hurts, but I can play," Fox said. "It's not enough for me to just sit out. I want to go out there and just help my team win."

Fox got off to a hot start to Sunday's game, shooting 7-for-9 from the field in the first half before he took a blow to his shoulder from the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma late in the second quarter. The issue didn't prevent Fox from remaining in the contest after the intermission, with the point guard finishing out the loss with 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes. With Fox downplaying the injury, it's expected that he'll be ready to handle his normal minutes load in the Kings' next game Tuesday against Portland.