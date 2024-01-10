Sabonis logged 37 points (16-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Pistons.

Sabonis registered his ninth triple-double on the year and he ranks second in the NBA in that category behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Sabonis has been on a tear as of late and has recorded a triple-double in four of his last six appearances. The All-Star forward is averaging 24.0 points on 65.8 percent shooting, 14.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists over 36.3 minutes per game over his last 10 games.