Swider (foot) won't suit up for the Lakers in Friday's game against the Spurs.

According to the NBA's official injury report, the Lakers list Swider as having been assigned to the G League, so the two-way rookie out of Syracuse looks like he'll make his return to the court with the South Bay Lakers whenever he's medically cleared from the broken right foot he suffered in his NBA debut Oct. 18. Even if the Lakers find themselves out of playoff contention by the second half of the season, Swider still may have difficulty cracking head coach Darvin Ham's rotation.