Bolmaro signed a contract Thursday with Spanish club CB Canarias.

After being cut loose by the Jazz in February, the 22-year-old Bolmaro is choosing to continue his career overseas. Given his age, Bolmaro still has a realistic chance at returning to the NBA at some down the road, though he did little to impress over his limited action in the sport's top league between the past two seasons. Over 49 career games between the Timberwolves and Jazz, Bolmaro averaged 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.3 minutes while shooting just 27 percent from the field.