Bolmaro will be waived by the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bolmaro wasn't a consistent part of Utah's rotation to begin the season, and he averaged just 4.9 minutes per game over 14 appearances with the parent club. He saw more run with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars but will now need to seek out other opportunities.
More News
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Dishes out nine assists•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Struggles mightily from floor•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Off injury report•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Won't play against Cleveland•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Tallies 11 in G League play•