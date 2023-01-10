Bolmaro is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bolmaro is back with the Jazz after a recent stint with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, but after falling ill, he won't be a lock to suit up Tuesday even while Utah is without all of Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring), Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) and Udoka Azubuike (COVID-19 health and safety protocols). Even if Bolmaro is ultimately cleared ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, he may not be a part of head coach Will Hardy's rotation.