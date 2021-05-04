Bamba logged 29 minutes off the bench and recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and a block in Monday's 119-112 victory over the Pistons.

Bamba registered career highs in points, rebounds, field goals made and minutes played during Monday's win. The four Magic reserves outscored the starting lineup by a 70 to 49 margin. Starter Wendell Carter sat the final 5:24 and the entire fourth as Bamba played 10 more minutes than Carter. Bamba has seen at least 20 minutes of playing time in six of his last seven games, a trend likely to continue with the season nearing its conclusion.