Bamba totaled 14 points (7-8 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 29 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bamba made his first appearance of the season, delivering arguably his best performance in a number of years. Utah is quickly running out of frontcourt options, with Jusuf Nurkic (toe), Jaxson Hayes (shoulder), Jaren Jackson (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (wrist) all sidelined. Other than Nurkic, we don't really have a timeline on when any of the other players will return to the court. However, viewing Bamba as a speculative short-term add isn't the worst idea.