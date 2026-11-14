Bamba recorded nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 20 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Rockets.

Friday was the first time since Oct. 26 that Bamba played 20-plus minutes, and that was largely due to Jaxson Hayes leaving the game in the second quarter and not returning due to a left knee injury. Bamba made the most of his extended playing time, with four of his team-high eight rebounds coming on the offensive glass, although he ended up fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The Jazz's next game takes place Sunday against the Spurs, and Bamba could be Utah's starting center in that contest if Hayes is unable to play.