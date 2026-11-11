Bamba supplied seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Heat.

Bamba was active on the glass and protected the rim in his bench minutes, giving Utah some energy inside. With Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) both out, the veteran center has a chance to carve out a bigger role in the frontcourt rotation. He'll lcontinue. to split those minutes with Jaxson Hayes, Kyle Filipowski and Tony Bradley until the Jazz get healthy.