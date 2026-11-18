Bamba had 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 victory over the Clippers.

Bamba has strung together two strong outings in a row, following up a 26-point effort against the Spurs. His minutes have jumped in that stretch, with Jusuf Nurkic (foot), Jaxson Hayes (knee) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) all sidelined. The veteran big man has been one of the league's most efficient big men this season and should hold onto the starting job for now.