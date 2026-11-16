Bamba recorded 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Spurs.

Bamba was hoisted into a larger role Sunday due to Jaxson Hayes (knee), Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Jaren Jackson (knee) being out, and he did not disappoint, posting a team-high 26 points. The big man did most of his damage from distance, connecting on all six three-point attempts, his most in a game since 2022. Bamba figures to retain a sizable role for as long as Utah's frontcourt battles injuries.