Gafford supplied 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 17 minutes during Saturday's 146-111 win over Oklahoma City.

Gafford played 17 minutes off the bench, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. In his first game for the Mavericks, Gafford immediately endeared himself to the fans with his hustle and tenacity on both ends of the floor. While it remains to be seen just what his role will look like when the team is healthy, he is worth holding in all standard leagues for now.