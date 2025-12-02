default-cbs-image
Lively (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Lively will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a right foot injury, and he can be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Thunder. With the third-year center remaining on the shelf, Daniel Gafford (ankle) should continue to see increased run if he's cleared to play.

