Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Still out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Lively will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a right foot injury, and he can be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Thunder. With the third-year center remaining on the shelf, Daniel Gafford (ankle) should continue to see increased run if he's cleared to play.
