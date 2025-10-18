site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nate Williams: Waived by Lakers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Lakers waived Williams on Saturday.
With this transaction, Williams is now poised to join the South Bay Lakers in the G League.
