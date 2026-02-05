The Celtics traded Minott to the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Minott signed a two-year, $4.96 million deal with Boston this past offseason, including a team option for 2026-27. However, he'll now join Brooklyn and provide frontcourt depth for the rebuilding club. Minott fell out of favor in Boston and had appeared in just four games since Jan. 5. Over 33 regular-season outings (10 starts) for Boston, the forward averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds across 15.9 minutes per tilt.