Durant ended with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 46 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Durant is having so much trouble opposite Jayson Tatum and the Boston defense, it almost looked like the team was actively avoiding his involvement, especially in the first half. He only took two shots in the first quarter and was responsible for five of the Nets' 18 turnovers. Durant's talent is unquestioned, but he'll need a career game Monday night to keep Brooklyn's playoff hopes alive.