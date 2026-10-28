Brown tallied 17 points (5-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Brown reached double figures for the first time this season, though that was more based on pure volume than efficiency. His 17 field-goal attempts highlighted an aggressive offensive approach, although he converted just 29.4 percent of his shots. Brown's 28-minute workload and contributions across multiple categories were encouraging, but his efficiency and role within Brooklyn's crowded backcourt could remain inconsistent, ultimately limiting his fantasy appeal.