Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Brown (rest) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Brown missed time in the preseason with an ankle injury and will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set after posting eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 loss to Cleveland. The rookie guard's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Boston, though he's expected to continue facing restrictions for the time being.