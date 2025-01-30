Watford (hamstring) tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 104-83 win over the Hornets.

Brooklyn was without six players due to injury heading into Wednesday, but the return of Watford following a 21-game absence due to a hamstring strain helped restore some depth in the frontcourt. He initially entered the game as a backup at power forward, but he ended up seeing most of his minutes in the second half as center Nicolas Claxton's backup after Day'Ron Sharpe suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Even if Noah Clowney (ankle) is back in action for the Nets' next game Saturday in Houston, Sharpe's likely absence for that contest should pave the way for Watford to stick around in the rotation.