Oubre finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers.

Oubre provided efficient secondary scoring for Indiana, reaching double figures while shooting 50 percent from the field. The veteran wing logged 30 minutes and finished as one of five Pacers to score at least 13 points. His playing time gives him opportunities to contribute in multiple categories, though his modest rebounding and defensive production limited his overall fantasy impact Wednesday.