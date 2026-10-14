Oubre finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

With Aaron Nesmith (rest), Andrew Nembhard (rest) and T.J. McConnell (undisclosed) all sidelined, Oubre drew the start and helped fill the scoring void. The veteran wing has now reached double figures in consecutive preseason appearances, giving Indiana another perimeter option as it sorts through its backcourt and wing rotation.