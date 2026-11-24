Oubre racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 125-120 win over Oklahoma City.

Oubre scored at least 15 points for the sixth straight game, continuing to ramp up after a slow start to the season. He has now started in seven straight contests, after earlier in the season shifting to the bench as a result of poor production. In his past seven starts, Oubre has averaged 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals and blocks.