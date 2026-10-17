Oubre finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 128-127 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Oubre remained in the starting lineup, although he failed to deliver in any way, shapre or form. While it has been a decent preseason for Oubre, the simple fact is that his production can be sporadic, making him a tough player to roster with any confidence. He will almost certainly play a major role off the bench for his new team, likely flirting with 27 minutes on most nights. However, poor efficiency and a lack of consistent peripheral production makes him nothing more than a stream-level player.