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Sengun (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

Sengun is in danger of missing his second straight game due to the back issue, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Sengun is forced to spend another game on the bench, Dorian Finney-Smith could draw another start and there would be more minutes available for Clint Capela.

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