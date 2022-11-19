Sengun is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to right groin soreness.

Sengun has played well since joining the starting lineup, though he continues to get in foul trouble relatively often. Over the past 11 games, he's averaged 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks. If he sits out Sunday, more minutes could be in store for Usman Garuba, Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason.