Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Running with starters in practice
Murray has been starting in the backcourt alongside Derrick White during Spurs' practices, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
While it's not confirmed that Murray and White will occupy the starting backcourt together, signs are pointing in that direction. White had a better-than-expected 2018-19 campaign following Murray's torn ACL, and Murray was looking like a potential breakout player before the injury. If both players end up starting, Bryn Forbes would likely be pushed to the bench.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Operating at full strength•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Medically cleared•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moving along in recovery•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Recovery proceeding as expected•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Progresses to contact work•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dunks for first time since injury•
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.