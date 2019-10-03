Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Running with starters in practice

Murray has been starting in the backcourt alongside Derrick White during Spurs' practices, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

While it's not confirmed that Murray and White will occupy the starting backcourt together, signs are pointing in that direction. White had a better-than-expected 2018-19 campaign following Murray's torn ACL, and Murray was looking like a potential breakout player before the injury. If both players end up starting, Bryn Forbes would likely be pushed to the bench.