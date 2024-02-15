Edwards (knee) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Kyle Thiege of the Timberwolves reports.
Edwards is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to right knee soreness. However, the star guard's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Portland.
