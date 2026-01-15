Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Edwards will miss a second straight game due to right foot injury maintenance. Mike Conley entered the starting lineup in Edwards' place Tuesday and should have a good chance to do so again Friday.
