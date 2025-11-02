Conley ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 win over Charlotte.

The 10 points and six dimes both tied a season high for Conley, who has now dished out six assists in consecutive games. The veteran floor general's best fantasy days are likely behind him, though the door is open for a short-term boost in deep-league value while Anthony Edwards (hamstring) is injured. Conley has averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.9 minutes per game across his last four contests.