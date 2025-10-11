Warriors' Quinten Post: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Al Horford (rest) is getting a maintenance day, and those are likely to be pretty standard this season. Post has fared well in the preseason and appears to have the edge over Trayce Jackson-Davis for the backup center minutes.
