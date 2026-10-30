Post (ankle) didn't return to Thursday's game against Portland. He recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in seven minutes before exiting.

Post was off to a great start to Thursday's clash, and he may have had a significant opportunity to do damage in the second half if he hadn't tweaked his ankle, considering Zach Edey picked up four fouls before halftime. The severity of Post's injury isn't known at this time, and he can be considered day-to-day leading up to Saturday's game against Sacramento.