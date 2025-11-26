McCollum amassed 46 points (17-25 FG, 10-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 132-113 win over the Hawks.

McCollum torched the nets right out of the gate, shooting 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone. He ultimately tied the Wizards' franchise record for three-pointers made in a single game en route to a season-high 46 points. The veteran guard has already recorded two 40-plus-point outings through 17 regular-season games, and he has scored at least 18 in each of Washington's last three matchups.