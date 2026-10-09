McCollum finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason win over the Spurs.

McCollum provided efficient perimeter scoring, connecting on four of his six attempts from beyond the arc while leading Atlanta's starters with 14 points. The veteran guard also contributed five rebounds, including three on the offensive glass, and dished out four assists. His ability to stretch the floor and create offense should make him a valuable contributor in Atlanta's backcourt, so fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned over his limited playing time in the preseason. McDaniels is locked into a starting role ahead of the regular-season opener against the Magic on Oct. 21.