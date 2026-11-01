McCollum finished Saturday's 121-99 loss to New Orleans with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

The Hawks struggled offensively Saturday, with the team connecting on 38.5 percent of their field-goal attempts (including 8-for-46 from three-point range). McCollum still led Atlanta in scoring, although the veteran guard is averaging only 14.4 points per game this season, which would be his lowest since the 2014-15 season with the Trail Blazers (6.8). He's not expected to be a 20-point scorer on a night-to-night basis, but McCollum would be in line for an expanded role offensively if Jalen Johnson (ankle) were to miss time.