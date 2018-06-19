2018 Outlook: Marcell Ateman
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marcell Ateman, WR, Raiders
The Raiders selected rookie receiver Marcell Ateman in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Oklahoma State, and he will compete for a reserve role in Oakland this year. The Raiders have a crowded receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts, and it will be hard for Ateman to get consistent targets as a rookie. In 2017 at Oklahoma State, Ateman had 59 catches for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns. He could have increased Fantasy value in the future with Nelson (33) and Bryant (free agent in 2019) potentially gone after this year, so he's worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues. But in seasonal drafts, Ateman should be ignored in all formats.
