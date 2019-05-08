2019 Outlook: Baker Mayfield
2019 fantasy player outlook for Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
The Case For: Mayfield was fantastic as a rookie. In his 13 starts he was on pace for 4,337 yards and 33 touchdowns. In the final eight games after Hue Jackson left, he was on pace for 4,508 yards and 38 touchdowns. You could make the argument he didn't need any type of boost at all. Then the Browns went out and got Odell Beckham. Mayfield is one of a handful of quarterbacks who has the upside to challenge Patrick Mahomes in 2019. ... The Case Against: It's still the Browns? Seriously, it's hard to find a bad thing to say about Mayfield right now. He does throw too many interceptions and there is some chance the league fares better against Kitchens offense with a half season of tape on it, but the talent the Browns have accumulated may make that a moot point.
