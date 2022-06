Johnson had one game with over 10 PPR points in 2021, and zero with 12 or more. He played 13 games. No one signed him when free agency started, and no one called in the month-plus after the NFL Draft. Not even the Texans. Until the 30-year-old not only catches on with a new team but also manages to have a quality role and is effective in it, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother putting him on a roster.