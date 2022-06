Wright hopes to lock in the primary kicking job with the Jaguars this preseason. Last season he made 87.5% of his field-goal tries (including 4 of 6 from 50-plus yards), which was better than the 86.7% he nailed on extra points. If he's the Jaguars' kicker, and if the Jaguars offense explodes, Wright will be a factor in those Fantasy leagues that choose to use the specialists. Until all of that comes to fruition, Wright shouldn't be a Fantasy consideration.