Higgins is a great candidate to average near or slightly above 15 PPR points per game in 2022, which keeps him in the fold as a borderline top-12 Fantasy wideout. Effectively the "1B" receiver to Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins was top 10 among wideouts in yards per target (9.9), yards per route run (2.26) and, perhaps most importantly, explosive play rate (25.5%). While there's worry about how many special games he'll have this year, the reality is that Higgins should remain a quality target-getter from Joe Burrow, especially since he averaged slightly more targets per game than Chase. That will lead to a good Fantasy base of at least 13 PPR points most weeks with potential for more when the Bengals find themselves in a shootout. That puts him in the Round 3 range in PPR leagues and closer to early Round 4 in non-PPR.