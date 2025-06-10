2025 Outlook: Commanders
2025 fantasy player outlook for Commanders, DST, Washington Commanders
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders averaged just the 24th-most Fantasy points per game in their first season under Dan Quinn. With a reputation for a very aggressive defensive scheme, Quinn sent pressure often but was held back by his personnel. The Commanders have since drafted Trey Amos to help their secondary, but they also lost Dante Fowler from their pass rush. There are much better options to consider on draft day than the Commanders DST.