Smith returned solid value on his 2024 draft price by finishing as the WR15 in non-PPR and WR16 in PPR in 2024. He did this despite averaging just 6.9 targets per game (32nd-most) with 89 total targets (40th-most) and finishing with just 771 offensive snaps (34th-most). He also finished with just the 33rd-most receiving yards (833). Smith did so by finding the end zone eight times. Between his big-play ability and the overall excellence of the Eagles offense, touchdowns should be easy to come by in 2025. Health has been an issue for Smith, but he has avoided major injuries to this point. He should be drafted no later than Round 6 and offers WR2 upside as early as Round 5.