Opportunity knocks for Wright as he enters his second season. He is a backup to De'Von Achane but could be a great handcuff with a late-round pick. Achane has had some injury issues in his career, and another Achane injury could give Wright a huge opportunity. The Dolphins also have a history of using multiple running backs under Mike McDaniel, which makes it possible Wright could be a flex option even if Achane stays healthy. The Dolphins added Alexander Mattison and drafted Ollie Gordon, but we would love to see Wright stay ahead of the pack as the top backup running back. If he does so, he should be drafted in most leagues of 12 or more teams.