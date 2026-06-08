2026 Outlook: Nicholas Singleton

We expect Singleton to begin the year as the RB3 in Tennessee, which makes him no more than a late-round dart throw in redraft leagues. In Dynasty, he is far more interesting. Singleton is a former five-star recruit who ran for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns as an 18-year-old freshman at Penn State. In his final year, he was outperformed as a rusher by Kaytron Allen, but he still finished with over 4,400 yards and 54 touchdowns in four seasons in college. Once Tony Pollard is gone, Singleton could be the lead back in Tennessee, and that makes him worth a Round 2 pick in rookie drafts. He could also challenge Tyjae Spears for the passing-downs work in 2026, but that may not happen until the second half of the season.

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